Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up On Playing ‘Poo’ in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Almost two decades back, Kareena Kapoor entered millions of Indian hearts with her portrayal of 'Poo' in Karan Johar's multi starrer family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Yes the self-obsessed Poo, who said the popular dialogue looking in the mirror, “Tumhe koi haq nai ki tum itni khoobsurat lago (you have no right to look so stunning)”.

Since then, Kareena Kapoor Khan has come a long way and portrayed more characters that are diverse yet iconic.

During an interview with NDTV, the actress sat down to finally share what it was like performing the over-the top role in one of the most unforgettable films of Hindi cinema.

“I think it was a difficult character to play. To be that over-the-top kind of character and be so convincing in it…and my lines were just throw-away lines. I think it’s easier to cry and be emotional but making people laugh…and being a mainstream actor play that character…has to be so over-the-top yet so loveable, I think that’s difficult to do,' she said.

The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Hrithik Roshan in main roles.

Kareena, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer comedy drama, Good Newwz, will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on December 25.

She is currently awaiting for the release of Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, helmed by Homi Adajania. The sequel of Hindi Medium will release on March 20.