Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens up on Struggling with Baby Duties: Didn't Know How to Put Diaper on Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be an author soon. The actress will be sharing her motherhood journey in the book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. In the introduction of this book, she mentioned she was not the perfect mother initially. Baby duties were a struggle in the start for Kareena, who is now a mother of two boys, Taimur Ali Khan, 4 years, and Jeh, 4 months. The actress has talked about the simple rule that she follows in raising her kids is to give her best and then relax.

Kareena’s book talks about the joy of messing up. In the initial days of motherhood, she saw Taimur’s diaper leaked because she was unable to secure it properly or didn’t know how to clean his poop. She has given advice to all the mothers to be comfortable and do what is easy and works for them. The reason for her returning to work soon after her baby’s birth was the same. Kareena believes that the child can sense when his mother is comfortable and confident.

The actress never wanted ‘being a mother’ to be her only identity. Hence, she worked during her pregnancy and soon after the birth of her child. However, leaving her little one at home did break her heart. It was extremely difficult for her to be professional on sets while missing her son. Kareenais doing the same with her second child too. Although this time, there is less rush but she still feels the guilt,which she thinks is normal. The actress said that all of this has not made her elder son love her any less nor will it affect her younger one.

Kareena feels that it is great to be able to do what you want. She is confident that she can have one baby in her hand, other on her lap and still go to work and rock it all. Like her first pregnancy, Kareena went back to work after about a month after Jeh was born.

