Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Heart-melting Valentine's Day Posts for Saif Ali Khan, Taimur

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Valentine's Day on Sunday shared two posts dedicated to her son Taimur Ali Khan and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan on Instagram.

The first image features Saif embracing the actress. He is seen sporting a moustache and dressed in a chequered shirt paired with denims.

"I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine," she wrote alongside the image.

She then shared an adorable image of Taimur pouting and captioned it: "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat."

The actress is all set to welcome her second child with Saif.

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after Tashan. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to son Taimur in 2016.

She is currently expecting their second baby, and often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.