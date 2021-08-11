Kareena Kapoor Khan Performs Shavasana in Her Latest Instagram Post

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second child, is focusing on getting back into shape. The actress often shares her virtual workout sessions with her trainer on social media. Her high-intensity training paired with yoga is indeed the secret behind her fitness. Taking to her Instagram stories, on August 11, Bebo dropped an image of herself performing the Shavasana.

Kareena is seen wearing black work-out pants and a skin-color bralette. With her hair tied in a bun, in the image, she is featured lying on her yoga mat with her eyes close. She captioned the snap, “Shavasana in my bun with my favourite @anushkayoga.” Kareena also added a sticker that read – ‘Stretch.’ Apart from intense weightlifting and striking various yoga poses, stretching is an important element in any workout routine. Before starting your main work, stretching helps your body to gear up while post work out it acts as a cooling effect.

Kareena’s obsession with yoga is known to all as even during her pregnancy, the actress did not part ways with it. After Jeh, her second baby boy, Kareena was full-fledged involved deep into her post-partum fitness journey. Due to COVID-19 and lockdown, as a precautionary measure, the actress avoided going to the gym. However, she held virtual workout sessions with her trainer. In some of her previous Instagram Stories, her fans were able to get a glimpse of her in-house gym.

On the work front, recently Kareena has launched her book titled Pregnancy Bible of Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a post on her Instagram account, the actress revealed that the book was available on Amazon as well as bookstores.

A few days back, Kareena made headlines after she reportedly revealed the full name of her second son, Jeh to be Jehangir Ali Khan.

