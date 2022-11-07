Kareena Kapoor Khan Poses and Pouts Before Stepping Out in These Stylish Selfies

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in London shooting for her next project with Hansal Mehta. The actress keeps updating her fans and followers with photos and videos of her outings and shoots. Recently, she shared a couple of mirror selfies, where she can be seen ‘posing and pouting’ before stepping out. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a black jacket over a black t-shirt and leather pants. She went with a pair of boots to complement her outfit. She captioned the first photo as, “Must pose and…” and continued it in the second photo by writing, “And pout before stepping out…”

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently had a reunion with her sister Karisma Kapoor in London. Karisma also gave a sneak peek of what their day in the city looked like. The Kapoor sisters took over the streets in fancy all-black winter wear. Karisma was seen wearing a black high-neck top, that she paired with a black blazer, baggy jeans and white sneakers. She accessorized her look by adding a sleek neck chain, ear studs, and a satchel bag. As for Kareena, the fashion queen wore a grey puffy jacket and paired it with a grey top underneath, a black pair of pants and ankle boots.

Kareena, too, dropped some sleek selfies with her sister. She wrote, “What sisters do when they have the day together ❤️Pose Makeup Shop Repeat…#Girls just wanna have fun @therealkarismakapoor”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Next up, she has The Devotion Of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also reportedly joined hands with Rhea Kapoor for her next project.

