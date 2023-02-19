Kareena Kapoor Khan Poses With Mom-To-Be Anissa Malhotra As She Attends Her Baby Shower

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain is all set to welcome his first child with his wife Anissa Malhotra. On Sunday, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress attended Anissa’s baby shower in the city. Sharing a photo with the mom-to-be, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “with the gorgeous mamma-to-be."

In the photo, the duo looked pretty donning traditional attires. While Kareena looked elegant in a netted salwar kameez, Anissa looked stunning in a blue embroidered saree. They donned their brightest smiles while posing for the picture. On her way back home, Kareena also shared another selfie on her Instagram and wrote, “Sunday Evening.” She truly looked like a vision to behold.

Earlier in the day, Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture of Anissa and Armaan on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Godh Bharai my cuties. Love you both."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be working with Rhea Kapoor again for a highly anticipated comedy titled The Crew. The duo earlier worked together in Veere Di Wedding. In the film, Kareena will be seen the sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu.

Talking about the project, Kareena earlier told Vogue, “I think I’ve just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. Rhea, I always knew that when you did something again, it would be nothing short of amazing. I’ve been a big fan of Tabu, and like she was saying earlier, Lolo [Karisma] did mention that it’s an unrivalled honour for me to be sharing screen space with a veteran like her.”

Apart from The Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen Hansal Mehta’s next. The untitled film is also her maiden production venture. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

