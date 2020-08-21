Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Black and White Post-Packup Shot, Swara Bhasker Calls it 'Aag'

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram, every post she has shared on Instagram has made headlines. The latest post from the Bollywood diva that has caught the fancy of fans is a black and white picture of her.

The actress posted the picture from a post-packup session with photographer Avi Gowariker. Kareena is seen wearing a simple linen shirt, with tousled hair, dramatic eyes and looking straight into the camera. "Post pack up shot... with my dearest friend @avigowariker," she captioned it.

Her designer friend Manish Malhotra commented, "Beautiful always", while her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker wrote "aag (fire)". "You are such a beauty goddess," read a comment from a fan, while another said, "How beautiful bebo."

Earlier in the day Kareena expressed that she is missing holidaying by the beach with a super cute photo. The throwback picture was accompanied by a cheeky caption that proved that actress' has her caption game on point.

"Reality called, so I hung up ‍♀️ #TakeMeBackToTheBeach," she wrote alongwith the selfie that showed her wearing a colourful bikini top with no makeup on. Best friend Amrita Arora couldn't stop laughing in the comments section.

The actress and husband Saif Ali Khan are currently expecting baby number 2 together. They announced that the actress was pregnant a week ago.