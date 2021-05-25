Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Family Pic in Pool on Kunal Kemmu's Birthday, Promises to Recreate Moment

May 25 is the birth date of two people very close to Kareena Kapoor Khan - one is filmmaker Karan Johar and the other is brother-in-law and actor Kunal Kemmu. Kareena wished Kunal first with a picture featuring Saif Ali Khan, young Taimur alongwith Soha Ali Khan and a young Inaaya. Alongside the throwback picture where everyone is seen posing in the pool, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday, brother in law… I promise we will recreate this picture soon… have a lovely one."

Kunal replied, “Hahahahaha.. yes yes we have to…" Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora wished Kunal in the comments, while Saif and Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, “insha’Allah."

In her next post, Kareena wished Karan Johar, her director of so many films. Karan is part of the close friends group of Kareena, and their camaraderie is well-known. She posted a black and white photo of herself with Karan and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Kjo… I (red heart) You…"

Kareena is super prompt about wishing friends and family on special occasions as well as celebrating all special days on social media. Members of her extended family often become part of the social media posts, giving a glimpse into the bond they share.

