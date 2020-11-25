Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Photo with Son Taimur to Wish Brother Armaan Jain on His Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan has wished her cousin Armaan Jain on his birthday with an adorable post. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo of him with her son Taimur Ali Khan. In the snap, both the boys can be seen twinning in white kurtas. Little Tim is wearing the kurta with a white colour pyjama while Armaan has teamed it up with a pair of denim.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to my sweetheart of a brother @therealarmaanjain... we love you loads, golden hearted boy." She dded red heart emojis in the end of her caption.

Replying to the love-filled post, birthday boy Armaan wrote, "Thank You Love You." He too has added red heart emojis with his comment. Within three hours of posting, the loved filled photograph has got over two lakh likes.

The mom-to-be has been spending quality time with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur in Dharamshala. She has been sharing the photos from her vacay and all of them are beyond beautiful.

She had recently shared a series of photos. The first picture is of Taimur and Saif. In the snap, Saif can be seen carrying the little man on his shoulders. The photo has been clicked from the back. Saif is seen wearing a black T-shirt with a pair of blue denim while Tim is wearing a red jacket.

The second picture is a monochrome image. In the photograph the family of three including Tim, Kareena and Saif are seen exploring the area on foot. This snap too has been clicked from the back. Interestingly both the pictures in the post have been clicked by actor Arjun Kapoor. Captioning the post Kareena said, “Always looking ahead."

On August 12 this year, Kareena and Saif had announced that they are expecting their second child, after welcoming Taimur in December 2016. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.