Kareena Kapoor Khan Pouts as Saif Ali Khan Works Out in This Pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie, which also has her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan in the background. While Kareena is seen dressed in a black tank top, Saif can also be seen in a black t-shirt and red bandana working out. “Pouting while he works out," the actress captioned it.

In an earlier post, the actress shared a throwback picture from pregnancy days. “Whoever said that maternity fashion isn’t a thing… was kinda wrong . And in case you couldn’t tell… ‘olive-d’ this dress a lil’ too much while expecting . I’ve captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. The pre-order link is in my bio ☺️. #ThrowbackThursday," she wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier this year, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a son. Following Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s decision to protect their daughter’s identity, Saifeena too has tried their best to keep their newborn baby’s identity hidden from the media. However, Kareena has often given glimpses of her baby on social media, without revealing his face.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here