Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Brother-in-Law Kunal Kemmu's Caption Game on This Adorable Pic With Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares a very close bond with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu was recently impressed by the latter and that too for his caption game. The actor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos with her, in one of which they can be seen embracing each other. The Rang De Basanti actress can be seen wearing an orange and white maxi dress whereas Kunal donned a blue kurta paired with white pants. In the second picture, Kunal places a kiss on Soha’s cheeks. He captioned it as, “पति पत्नी और पंखा#jabrafan "

Soha’s ‘bhabi’ Kareena took to the comment section to write, “I can see you have upped your caption game❤️"

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her close friend Amrita Arora had tested positive for Covid-19 in December 2021. However, they recovered right before Christmas. On the other hand, Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi tested Covid positive.

On the last of the year, Bebo had taken to Instagram to share her highlight of 2021. She shared a picture of her son Jehangir where his face is covered by his hands but his two tiny teeth are showing. Captioning the picture, the actress wrote, “His two teeth…the best part of 2021❤️❤️❤️#31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…"

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February this year.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is the Hindi remake of the famous Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

