Kareena Kapoor Khan Proud of Her Mother Babita's Looks

credits - Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media and shared a throwback picture of her mother and yesteryear actress Babita, praising the latter's looks.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her mother and yesteryear actress Babita, praising the latter's looks.

"If looks could kill... #IGotItFromMyMama," Kareena captioned the Instagram image on Sunday.

If looks could kill... #IGotItFromMyMama 😋❤️

Reacting to the post, Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor commented a string of red heart emojis on it. Recently, Kareena had shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen hugging Saif Ali Khan while her hubby holds Taimur.

All I ever need… 🌎❤️ #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack

Speaking of Kareena's work projects, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

