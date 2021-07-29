Kareena Kapoor Khan Proves She Aced Her Maternity Style With Stunning Throwback

Actress Kareena Khan is currently busy promoting her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Pregnancy Bible.’ In the book, the actress will document the journey of her two pregnancies with her sons Taimur and Jeh. Recently, the actress shared a stunning picture of herself in an olive gown by Gabriella Demetriades’ brand Deme. Kareena said that people usually stereotype maternity fashion, but she had a great experience wearing the gown. She further said that she documented the story in her book.

Captioning the stunning picture, she wrote, “Whoever said that maternity fashion isn’t a thing… was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn’t tell… ‘olive-d’ this dress a lil’ too much while expecting. I’ve captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. The pre-order link is in my bio (sic)."

Earlier this month, Kareena announced her book with a lengthy post. She wrote, “I can’t believe that I actually agreed to write this book… but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood. Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you."

She also shared more pictures from the photo-shoot. These pictures were taken when she was pregnant with her second son Jeh.

Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. She and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016.

On the work front, apart from releasing her book, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

