Kareena Kapoor Khan Puts Baby Bump on Full Display as She Steps Out in Mumbai, See Pics

Mommy-to-be Kareene Kapoor Khan made no attempts to hide her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Mumbai city on Sunday noon. Kareena and hubby Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second baby together after Taimur and fans can't wait for the good news to be announced sooner than later.

The actress, who recently shot for Laal Singh Chaddha in New Delhi, was seen in a denim shirt and black leggings as she was snapped outside her residence. Unlike earlier times, Kareena made no attempts to hide her pregnancy bump with loose fitted clothing but flaunted it for the camera. She was even seen cradling her adorable bump as she walked past the paparazzi.

Take a look at mom-to-be Kareena's latest pics on social media that are going viral among fans.

Earlier, in the month of October, Kareena has posted a selfie on social media and had shared that she was five months into her pregnancy.

In August, power couple Kareena and Saif had confirmed in a statement that they are expecting their second child. They shared, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena."

On the work front, Saif will be seen in Bhoot Police and Adipursuh next. Kareena, meanwhile, will see the release of Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2021. The movie features Aamir Khan in title role.