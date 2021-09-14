Kareena Kapoor Khan is Scratching Her Head Over Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look: 'Kya Ho Raha Hai?'

The Met Gala 2021, like every year, saw some bold and remarkable fashion choices. One of them was Kim Kardashian, who appeared at the event covering her entire body, including her face in an all-black ensemble. For the event, which is often dubbed “the fashion Oscars," Kim wore a full-body get-up featuring a black face covering that she paired with a body-hugging tunic-length T-shirt, catsuit, elbow-length gloves and jersey boots. Now, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has reacted to Kim’s Met Gala look and it won’t be a stretch to say that Bebo’s thoughts resonated with almost all of us.

Taking to her Instagram Stories space, the Bollywood actress shared a photo of the supermodel with another mystery man alongside her dressed similarly, and wrote, ‘kya ho raha hai? (what is happening?)’.

Kim was accompanied by a mystery man in a masked ensemble, which left fans wondering if the person was her estranged husband Kanye West. However, a source told E! News that the American rapper didn’t attend the Met Ball. Instead, the person standing by the KKW Beauty founder’s side was none other than designer Demna Gvasalia, who is the creative director of Balenciaga.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to the sets of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She came back to shoot a few remaining portions. She shared behind-the-scenes visuals with her team on her Instagram stories. Aamir and Kareena were also clicked on the sets in Mumbai. Both of them seemed to be discussing a scene.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here