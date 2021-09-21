Kareena Kapoor Khan Receives Best Birthday Wishes from Her 'Life' Karisma Kapoor, BFF Malaika Arora

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday wished her younger sister, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on her 41st birthday. Taking to Instagram, Karisma penned a heartfelt note and shared two throwback photos from their childhood. In the photos, younger Karisma and Kareena are beaming with joy.

Sharing the photos, Karisma wrote, “Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world… my lifeline. love you the mostest." The photos garnered more than one lakh likes in an hour. Kareena’s close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Aroa dropped a series of red heart emojis on the pictures. Actor Ranveer Singh also commented “Aww" on the photos.

In her response, Kareena thanked her sister and shared the post on her Instagram story alongside a message that read: “Thank you to my life." Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They are the granddaughters of renowned actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Their cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) is also a Bollywood actor.

Malaika Arora also shared lovely birthday greetings for Kareena alongside two throwback pictures. In the first photo, Kareena looks dreamy in a candle-lit frame. She can be seen dressed in a grey ensemble. The other photo features Kareena, Malaika, Karisma and Amrita Arora.

Karan Johar shared an old selfie in which he can be seen pouting with Bebo, as she is fondly called by her fans and friends. Sharing the photo, Karan wished the actor and wrote, “We are pouters and posers in crime. So much love for my favourite girl on her special day. Happy Birthday to my Poo for life! (That can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai) Love you so much.”

Kareena is currently on a beach holiday with her kids – Taimur and Jeh – and husband Saif. On the work front, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. This is the duo’s second film after 3 Idiots.

