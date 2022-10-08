Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Ekta Kapoor is Instrumental Behind Her Debut as Producer | Exclusive

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently kick-started the shoot of her next film with director Hansal Mehta in London. While details about the project are still under wraps, speculations suggest that it is a murder mystery. The untitled film is a special project for Kareena as it is also is her debut as a producer.

In an exclusive chat with News18, she opens up on what made her don the hat of a producer and take up the challenge. “I’m more involved in the creative aspect than the production side of it. In fact, I don’t know anything about the latter. It hasn’t been an area of expertise or interest for me,” she says.

Talking about how she was drawn towards backing the project, Kareena states, “For this film, Ekta Kapoor (co-producer) told me to come onboard creatively and be a producer. I did it because I loved the script so much. I don’t know if I’m going to start producing films [in a full-fledged manner] because I don’t know anything about it. I want to just see how this one goes.”

Twenty-two years into the film industry, she believes that it is imperative for the artiste in her to keep pushing the envelope to keep up with the changing times. “One has to keep changing with every decade. So, probably my likes and dislikes have also changed. Today, anyway, the lines are blurring, and it’s all about doing a good movie and being a part of a good script,” the 42-year-old explains.

As she walks down the memory lane, she points out that the stories she is being approached for today are meatier than the parts she essayed in the early decade of her career and asserts that it’s the ‘age of actors’ today. “I’ve always worked with different kinds of people, be it Sudhir Mishra or Karan Johar (directors). Today, so many opportunities have opened up. The scripts I’m being offered are way better than what I was being offered a decade ago. It’s an exciting time not just for female actors but every actor across the board,” remarks the actor, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

So, does it mean that she will be seen in less commercial movies from now on? “It’s not like I always only want to be a part of a commercial film. Having said that, I love commercial cinema and I’ll always do it,” she avers.

Quiz her about what has driven a change as far as her career choices today are concerned and the Angrezi Medium (2020) and Good Newwz (2019) actor expresses, “I’m just following my heart and living my life the way I want to. I’m doing things the way I want to. I wish I could do five films but I can’t because I’ve to give my children time. I’m very sure-footed. I’m very and composed as a person and actor now. I think that also helps the way I live my life.”

But Kareena feels that it isn’t just her onscreen choices which is reflecting this easygoing phase of her life and that her social media also a bears a testament to who she is today. She explains, “I just want to be the way I’m. I try to keep my Instagram page as real and organic as possible. I give my fans a little bit of insight and let them know that I’m being the person that I’m. I’m not trying to be someone else and that’s probably why people connect with me.”

But along with the perks of social media comes trolling as a bane. Kareena, however, remains unfazed and tells us that she looks at most trolls through the lens of humour. In fact, earlier this year, a fake picture of her with a baby bump went viral, which stated that she is going to be a mother for the third time.

Reacting to it, she says with a laugh, “I know that picture was morphed. It had me with a six-month baby bump. It was so silly and strange! And that’s why I wrote that it was all wine and pasta. I’m not the one to comment on these things but I was in the mood to do some masti. Every little thing can’t be scrutinised. If a picture is morphed, you need to know so. You can’t be spreading rumours. I’m also not the person to hide anything. I’ve been so honest with everybody about both of my pregnancies. So, people shouldn’t be doubting about just anything.”

