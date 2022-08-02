Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Even Taimur Asks Why Paps Click Him and Tells Her 'You Are Famous, I Am Not'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan is the paparazzi’s favourite and there is no doubt about it. While the actress has repeatedly talked about her son getting media attention, in a recent interview, she revealed how she does not think about it a lot now. However, she also mentioned that she does not understand paps’ obsession with her children.

“I am like ‘ya, ok, fine, whatever’. Just take a picture, take a picture. Just finish it off and don’t bother me after a point. It is like that. But honestly, I don’t understand what the reason is why they would want to photograph him,” she told India Today.

Kareena also talked about Taimur’s reaction to the limelight and revealed how even he questions her about why the paparazzi take his pictures. “Today, even my son (Taimur) asks me ‘Why are they taking my pictures? You guys are famous and I am not’. He understands that. And I don’t know why people don’t. He (Taimur) said, ‘I am not famous’ and I said ‘Yes, you are not. You have a long way to go. You are just a kid.’ He knows that. And people should know that,” she added.

