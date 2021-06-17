Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Yoga Routine for the Mouth, Tags Bestie Malaika Arora to Reveal More

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are not just best friends, but also fitness inspirations for their fans. Kareena has time and again amazed fans with her body transformation and dedication to fitness. She is also a major follower of yoga to stay healthy, and is known to start her day with suryanamaskars. The actress seems to have found a new kind of yoga routine, for the mouth. Her friend Malaika Arora follows it, too.

Kareena recently posted about the yoga routine and tagged her friend, asking her to elaborate further. “I like to start my mornings with yoga because I truly believe in its transformational power, both for the mind and body. So, it’s only natural that I’m excited about a new discovery called yoga for the mouth! It’s essentially an Ayurvedic practice of an oil pulling routine, which is a great technique for detoxification," she said in the caption.

“I know my friend @malaikaaroraofficial has also been practicing this routine for a while now and I’m tagging her so that she can share more about her routine," she added.

Malaika has been gearing up for International Day of Yoga on June 21 with a campaign for her brand Sarva. She has been sharing more fitness videos to urge people to star working out.

Amid the adverse times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fitness queen has shared steps to perform several asanas and tips on body positivity to keep the mind calm and healthy. The Bollywood diva has held virtual workshops on yoga to teach people the essence of it.

