Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals She was a 'Pizza-guzzling Girl' During Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a video, where she is seen gorging on two slices of pizza at once. In the caption of the post, the actress revealed that she was a ‘pizza-guzzling girl’ when she was pregnant with her second son Jeh.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Here’s an interesting thing you guys ‘knead’ to know about me 😋When I was pregnant… I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief 💁🏻‍♀️🙊😆 I’ve captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. The pre-order link is in my bio ☺ P.S. I still am a HUGE pizza aficionadough 😉 #AsYouCanSee 😛 #5DaysToGo #Reels #ReelItFeelIt (sic)."

In an earlier post, the actress shared a video where she can be seen lying down on her couch and watching the series Schitt’s Creek and wrote that ‘Mom Tv time’ is a thing. Her entire caption read, “‘Mom TV time’ is a thing… and I made the best of it when I was expecting 💁🏻‍♀️ #HappyCamper Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy. Moments like these are a wonderful part of my maternal journey, which is captured in my pregnancy book… the pre-order link is in my bio."

The actress is geared up for the release of her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’, which will focus on her pregnancy experience.

