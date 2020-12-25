Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Son Taimur Loves Turkey

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that her son Taimur Ali Khan loves turkey. In an Instagram image Kareena posted, she poses for the camera along with husband Saif Ali Khan, while Taimur, who is fondly called Tim by his parents, gorging on turkey.

"Someone loves turkey," Kareena wrote.

Kareena and Saif hosted a Christmas eve dinner with his family and friends. "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people," she wrote as caption.

The couple got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to their first-born, Taimur, in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.