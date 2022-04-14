Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals the Elements She Considers For A 'Right Project': 'Story, Character and...”

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most followed celebrities in B-town. The actress who aptly juggles the role of a mom, sister, and wife in real life, finds her films and their characters as important as her real life. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena revealed the elements she takes into consideration for a ‘right project.’

The Jab We Met actress told the news portal, “I have always been selective about the projects that I take on. If I genuinely find a script interesting, I am immediately on board. I am blessed to be in a position where I can pursue my career in the way I want to, while still being able to give my family the time and attention they need. For me, the right project is always about the story and character and also the people who will be with me on the journey of that project,” said Kareena.

Advertisement

The actress who aptly juggles the role of a mom, sister, and wife in real life, finds her films and their characters as important as her real life. The actress shared with HT, “I love being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend as much as I love creating different characters on screen. I have found my balance. I’ve worked very hard over the last 20 years and today what’s most important to me is how my family, friends, fans and the audience see me.”

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 released film Good Newwz, which she did after having her first child, Taimur. Now, after having Jehangir aka Jeh, she has projects such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Hansal Mehta’s next, and Sujoy Ghosh’s book adaptation in her kitty.

The actress was asked if she consciously made a decision to take it easy so that she doesn’t miss out on the growing-up years of her kids. To which she responded quickly saying, “Having my kids hasn’t changed the way that I analyse scripts”.

The 41-year-old actress shared that she feels blessed to be in a position to follow her career in a manner that she gets enough time to her family and kids.

The actress even dished on the life-changing experiences the world has been through in the past years, and shared that taking her time in deciding on the right project should be misjudged as slowing down.

“It’s more about prioritisation and time. We’ve all been through life-changing experiences in the past 2 years, world-over, and in many ways, it’s helped us all see what is most important,” says the Jab We Met actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in for Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film marks her OTT debut.

The actress is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will be released on August 11, 2022. The film also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s Takht’.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.