Kareena Kapoor Khan Rocks the Messy Hair, No Makeup Selfie, Take a Look at Her Photo

Weekends are a crowd favourite–people from all ages and backgrounds look forward to a day or two of rest and leisure. Be it a school-going kid or a working adult, weekends are days to relax and unwind, to make sure that you are ready to face the next week with as much concentration and tenacity as possible. As such, when Bollywood celebrity Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share her ‘weekend’ mood, we couldn’t help but share the details with you.

The actress, who regularly takes to social media to share snippets from her happening life, shared a no-make-up selfie and looked gorgeous in it.

Take a look at the post here.

The stylish actress, who is married to Saif Ali Khan never misses a chance to update her fans about her life. In the story she posted, it seemed that the Jab We Met actress’ weekend began on Friday itself. In the story she posted, the actress was spotted wearing a comfortable blue sweatshirt and sported no make-up at all. She looked gorgeous sans any kind of coverage on her skin and left her hair cascading as well. She added a GIF in her story that read, “Weekend vibes on”.

In the previous Instagram stories, the Veere Di Wedding actress also seemed to be a big tennis fan as she took to Instagram to share the news of ace tennis player, Roger Federer’s retirement. Bebo, as she is endearingly called by fans, shared a story with the note by Federer and added a heart emoticon. She captioned the story and said, “Legend” with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film was released on August 11, 2022. The actor will likely be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

