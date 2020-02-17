Kareena Kapoor Khan Ruled the Lakme Fashion Week Runway in a Stunning 3D Outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan slipped in fashion's futuristic trend-- a 3D ensemble-- for her glamorous turn for Amit Aggarwal's show at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

The actress looked sensational as she sashayed down the ramp in a bottle green off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging V neckline and long trail, adorned by the malleable recycled polymer sheet which is Amit's signature material that he uses through all his clothing.

Adding an effortless touch to her look, Kareena pulled her tresses back into a tight ponytail. She kept her makeup at a minimum, sporting a healthy glow and warm flush along with a neutral pout.

Take a look:

The Delhi-based designer presented his elaborate collection AXIL which beautifully complemented Lakme's theme of the season "#BetterIn3D". The collection featured recycled sequin tubes, organza, recycled rubber cords, and bonded silks to showcase a range of textures. The designs comprised razor-sharp constructions with intricate patterns, which were enhanced by colours like green, lilac, violet, red, pink and silver.

"As a creative person, the concept of the show interested me. I wanted to do justice to it. When the concept came to me I was happy as it resonated with my brand and with Kareena’s charm and elegance it became even a more memorable experience," Amit said.

Meanwhile, Kareena has just delivered a huge hit with Good Newwz. The actress is currently busy filming Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.