Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Having a Fun Time With Son Taimur in London, See Pic
The royal couple kept it casual for the day outing as they took their son around the city.
(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose latest outing Veere Di Wedding has been doing exceptionally well at the box-office, is currently vacationing in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. A photo of the trio has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Kareena is seen having a gala time with her actor husband as she takes a stroll on the streets of the British capital with her little bundle of joy.
The royal couple kept it casual for the day outing as they showed their son around the city. Meanwhile, Kareena has garnered much appreciation for her role of Kalindi Puri in Shashanka Ghosh's recently released female-buddy comedy.
LQ photo of Kareena and her family taking a stroll in London! pic.twitter.com/lb2T4gQXYv— Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) June 9, 2018
