Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Jet Off to Vacation With Sons Taimur and Jehangir

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all set for another family vacation. The couple, who recently spent time in Maldives, were spotted at a private jet terminal on Tuesday. Accompanying them were their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. This is Saif and Kareena’s third vacation in three months. They both rung in their birthdays at the island nation. On Tuesday, pictures of them getting out of their cars to board their jet surfaced online.

A video shared by Bollywoodpap shows Kareena wearing a yellow Gucci T-shirt, while Saif wore a blue shirt and white pants. Taimur also opted for a blue T-shirt.

Kareena recently posted a picture of herself taking a selfie, with her mother, veteran actress Babita in the background. She captioned it, “While the mother eats kheer …the daughter poses #the mothership #Meri Maa."

The actress had recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with Saif with a throwback picture of them in Greece. She captioned it, “Once upon a time in Greece… there was a bowl of soup and US. and it changed my life… Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world."

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. She has also reportedly signed a thriller with Sujoy Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in Varun V Sharma’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. He also has Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

