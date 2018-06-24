GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Join Son Taimur for His Playschool Class Group Photo

And just like his other photos, Taimur's most recent picture with his classmates has also taken the internet by storm.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan FC
Taimur Ali Khan, the son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is undoubtedly Bollywood's most famous celebrity kid. He already has a number of fan clubs dedicated to him on social media. Every picture of his goes viral, and netizens can't stop gushing over his cuteness.

And just like his other photos, Taimur's most recent picture with his classmates has also taken the internet by storm. In this new photograph, Taimur can be seen happily posing, in his mommy's arms, with Saif by their side. All other little ones are also accompanied by their parents in the class photo. Take a look:



My fav trio

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ۵ (@kareenakapoorteam) on



The Kapoors and Khans are currently vacationing in London. In a recent photograph shared by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram account, the two Kapoor sisters can be seen posing for the cameras sporting similar looks.

#familylunch missing taimur ❤️ #londondiaries

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

