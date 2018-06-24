English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Join Son Taimur for His Playschool Class Group Photo
And just like his other photos, Taimur's most recent picture with his classmates has also taken the internet by storm.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan FC
Taimur Ali Khan, the son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is undoubtedly Bollywood's most famous celebrity kid. He already has a number of fan clubs dedicated to him on social media. Every picture of his goes viral, and netizens can't stop gushing over his cuteness.
And just like his other photos, Taimur's most recent picture with his classmates has also taken the internet by storm. In this new photograph, Taimur can be seen happily posing, in his mommy's arms, with Saif by their side. All other little ones are also accompanied by their parents in the class photo. Take a look:
The Kapoors and Khans are currently vacationing in London. In a recent photograph shared by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram account, the two Kapoor sisters can be seen posing for the cameras sporting similar looks.
Also Watch
And just like his other photos, Taimur's most recent picture with his classmates has also taken the internet by storm. In this new photograph, Taimur can be seen happily posing, in his mommy's arms, with Saif by their side. All other little ones are also accompanied by their parents in the class photo. Take a look:
The Kapoors and Khans are currently vacationing in London. In a recent photograph shared by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram account, the two Kapoor sisters can be seen posing for the cameras sporting similar looks.
Also Watch
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Dowrich, Holder Rescue Windies on Rain-truncated Day
- Anil Kapoor Completes 35 Years (and Counting!) in Films, Read His Emotional Message Here
- The Tippling Point | When Concern for Wine Helped Save Mankind
- Lata Mangeshkar's Family Upset with Karan Johar for Using Her Iconic K3G Song in Orgasm Scene
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?