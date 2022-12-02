Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Make For a Stylish Couple as They Are Clicked At the Airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate fashionista in Bollywood and no one can disagree. Her husband Saif Ali Khan is also not far behind. On Friday, the couple were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they reached there to catch an early morning flight. The actors put their best fashion foot forward as they were seen making a stylish entry. Kareena can be seen wearing a polka-dotted outfit which she paired with a leather jacket. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white kurta paired with a Nehru jacket.

Watch the video:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first born Taimur in 2016. They welcomed another son, Jehangir in 2021.

Kareena was busy shooting for Hansal Mehta’s next project in London. The actress wrapped up the filming and returned to Mumbai last month. Recently, a cute video of Kareena with her son Taimur surfaced online. In the viral clip, Taimur can be seen running in haste after getting off their car. His mother, Kareena can be seen running behind, chasing him. Taimur can also be spotted turning behind and checking if his mother was after him.

Soon after the video was shared, several fans reacted to it and called it ‘cutest’. While one of the fans wrote, “Mother and son both are cute," others dropped red heart emojis.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Besides these, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. For this, she will share the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

