Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. When they are not on the sets of their respective projects, they love to spend time in each other’s company. From taking vacations to exotic locations like Switzerland and London to sharing glimpses from their day-to-day lives. Following that trajectory, the couple recently happened to visit a friend in Mumbai and the pictures have gone viral from the meet-up.

On Saturday, their friend took to her Instagram handle to share two different selfies captioned with “Visit With The Khan’s(red heart emoji)". While in the first picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen pouting in a pink floral outfit and Saif Ali Khan smiles along in a crisp white T-Shirt and a moustache. Their friend stood beside them and smiled along with them. In the second snap that was clicked by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor has kept her hands on Saif Ali Khan’s shoulders with a subtle smile on their faces. Her friend has joined them for this picture as well.

Reacting to the pictures, one of the fans wrote,"Fancy(with fire emoji)". Another one commented,"Kareena is the prettiest woman alive(fire emojis)". Someone else complimented Saif Ali Khan on his smile, “His big, goofy but adorable smile(heart eye emojis, heart emojis and laughing emojis)". Another one stated, “Gorgeous couple". Someone else asked whether the picture was an old one. They wrote, “Oh. Is this an old pic? Because everyone looks so young!"

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Pushkar and Gayathri’s neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Sharib Hashmi. Now the actor would be essaying the role of Raavan in Om Raut’s modern adaptation of Ramayana titled Adipurush. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X.Touted to be a Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese Novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the series was shot across various hill stations of West Bengal. It would depict the story of a single parent and her daughter, who would commit a crime, and a neighbour who would help them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

