Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Pose Proudly With Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan as They Launch New Book

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan and her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu launched their new book today, titled ‘Inni and Bobo Find Each Other.’ The launch event was attended by Soha’s actor-brother Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur. Kunal shared a family photo from the event and penned a generous note on Instagram. He began by writing, “And it’s finally here!!Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is available to buy online and at a bookstore near you!It’s our first children’s book as co authors.”

He continued, “All children wish for a loving companion, and for Inni, that companion will be her new little puppy, Bobo!Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is a heartwarming story of friendship and family and a story we have poured all of our love into. It is also the first in a series of Inni and Bobo books!!Please go to link in bio to get your copy and we hope you enjoy reading it as much as we loved writing it! Thank you @penguinindia and Rituparna Sarkar for bringing our story to fruition, thank you @radhika_nihalani and @think_ink_communications for helping us spread the word and thank you Bhai and @kareenakapoorkhan for helping us launch it!”

Soha’s proud sister in law, Kareena commented, “Love you both ♥️see you for dinner.” The actress also shared a photo on her Instagram Story section.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, the couple spoke in length about their new book and how they conceived the idea. On being asked how they ended up writing a children’s book, Kunal said, “Inaaya (Kunal and Soha’s daughter) and I used to play this game where I used to ask her to give me any three characters. I would give her a story in return. For example, she would say: unicorn, rabbit, and garden. I would take those elements and use my imagination. I started using different voices. It was a fun thing for us to do together. One of those stories became this book.”

The Lootcase actor added, “At times, Inaaya would ask, “Why can’t I see pictures of the stories you are telling me?” I asked Soha if we should get someone to illustrate maybe one or two stories for her. She said, “Why don’t we create books so that we can share them with other children too?” That’s how we began working on Inni and Bobo Find Each Other. It’s the first one in a series of books.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.