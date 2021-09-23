Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Return from Vacation with Their Sons Taimur and Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Thursday with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In the pictures, Kareena can be seen in blue-yellow-white print dress, whereas Saif is twinning with his younger son Jeh in blue and Taimur can be seen in yellow t-shirt and white bottom.

Kareena, who turned 41 on Tuesday, celebrated her birthday with her family in Maldives. She posted a picture from her intimate birthday celebrations on Wednesday afternoon. The picture features Kareena with husband Saif and sons Taimur and Jeh taking a stroll on the beach. Kareena, in her caption, revealed that she made a promise to herself on her 41st birthday. “Keep the fire burning… Birthday promise to myself,’ she wrote.

Earlier, Kareena gave a glimpse of her dinner date along with a scenic view of the moonlit night by the beach. She shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “Uff kya raat aayi hai."

Kareena tied the knot with Saif in October 2012 in a private ceremony. They welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir earlier this year. However, they have faced a lot of criticism on social media over the names of their kids.

