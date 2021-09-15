Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with husband Saif Ali Khan and her little munchkins - Taimur and Jeh. The pictures captured by the paparazzi are taking over the internet . While Kareena opted for a denim shirt paired with jeans, Saif and Taimur can be seen twinning in a black t-shirt. What has grabbed most eyeballs is little Jeh who looks absolutely cute in a navy blue onesie, black socks and a bib.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February this year. Saif was recently seen calling it his greatest lockdown accomplishment in a recent promo of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the clip, Kapil can be seen asking Saif about his greatest accomplishment during the Covid-19 lockdown, to which, he replied “First lockdown, maine French aur cooking seekhi, second lockdown mein bachcha." Saif will be accompanied by his Bhoot Police co-actors Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez on the show.

Meanwhile, the star couple were a target of trolls for naming their son Jeh after it was disclosed in the actress’s latest book The Pregnancy Bible that Jeh’s full name is Jehangir Ali Khan. Social media users had also bashed the couple after their firstborn’s name was disclosed as Taimur. However, talking about the same, Kareena in a recent conversation with India Today, said that she is a very positive person and don’t think about any form of negativity be it trolls or anything else. She told the portal that a coin has two sides and she will have to look at both sides whether it is positive or negative especially when two “innocent children" are concerned.

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan. The film is likely to hit the theatres by December 2021.

