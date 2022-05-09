Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Strike Taekwondo Pose With Son Taimur, Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, on Monday afternoon, were clicked by the paparazzi dropping their son Taimur Ali Khan off to his taekwondo class. The celebrity couple also posed for the shutterbugs with little Taimur. Kareena can be seen dressed in a blue shirt which she paired with denim. Saif, on the other hand, chose a causal tee with jeans. Taimur was seen in his taekwondo outfit.

Take a look at the photos and the video:

Kareena and Saif welcomed Tamiur in 2016 and their second son Jehangir in 2021. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the actress had shared an adorable photo with both her sons. In the click, the three can be seen enjoying in a swimming pool as Kareena holds her two cuties together. “The length and breadth of my life♥️Happy Mother’s Day (sic)," the caption reads.

Just a few days back, Kareena spoke about Saif having a child every decade in an interview with Vogue. “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties, and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening.” She also added how only a man as broad-minded as Saif can be a father of four children at very different stages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen on the silver screen in Laal Singh Chaddha, where she will be seen with Aamir Khan. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year. Apart from this, the actress recently announced her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.