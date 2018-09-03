English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Soha, Kunal, Inaaya Pose for A Perfect Pool Picture in Maldives; See Pics
Earlier, Kareena, Saif and Taimur were snapped enjoying the stunning white-sand beaches of Maldives before Soha and her family joined them.
(Photo credit: Soha Ali Khan Instagram handle)
Loading...
While some of us might still be struggling with Monday blues, trying to cope up with the fact that an entire work-week lies ahead, the Khans and Kemmus aren't dealing with any such grim thoughts. In fact, they are having a ball of a time in Maldives.
In a recent picture, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and the two star kids Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Naumi Kemmu can be seen together, enjoying some pool-time, away from the hectic schedules of daily life.
The two gorgeous moms, Kareena and Soha, look sizzling hot dressed in bikinis, while the men hold the two kids who seem to be thoroughly enjoying their time in the pool.
In the picture, while everyone else including Inaaya are looking into the camera for the perfect click, a playful Taimur is trying hard to get away from his dad’s arms.
Take a look.
In another picture posted by Soha on social media, Kareena can be seen dressed in a bright pink bikini teamed with a long shrug, no makeup , hair left open, holding Saif's hand as the two pose for the camera.
Take a look.
In yet another picture shared by Soha on her Instagram handle, Kareena and Kunal can be seen engaging in a colour session with the two kids.
Take a look.
Earlier, Kareena, Saif and Taimur were snapped enjoying the stunning white-sand beaches of Maldives before Soha and her family joined them.
Take a look.
In a recent picture, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and the two star kids Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Naumi Kemmu can be seen together, enjoying some pool-time, away from the hectic schedules of daily life.
The two gorgeous moms, Kareena and Soha, look sizzling hot dressed in bikinis, while the men hold the two kids who seem to be thoroughly enjoying their time in the pool.
In the picture, while everyone else including Inaaya are looking into the camera for the perfect click, a playful Taimur is trying hard to get away from his dad’s arms.
Take a look.
In another picture posted by Soha on social media, Kareena can be seen dressed in a bright pink bikini teamed with a long shrug, no makeup , hair left open, holding Saif's hand as the two pose for the camera.
Take a look.
In yet another picture shared by Soha on her Instagram handle, Kareena and Kunal can be seen engaging in a colour session with the two kids.
Take a look.
Earlier, Kareena, Saif and Taimur were snapped enjoying the stunning white-sand beaches of Maldives before Soha and her family joined them.
Take a look.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Mac Mini Refresh is Quite Important For Apple, And Should be Priority
- Season Will be Difficult for Man United But Target is to Always Win, Reiterates Jose Mourinho
- Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?
- Upcoming Tata Harrier Latest Spy Images Reveal Complete Interiors, Resembles Nexon Compact SUV
- Asian Games: Indonesia Bids Spectacular Farewell, Dreams of Olympics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...