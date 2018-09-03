GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Soha, Kunal, Inaaya Pose for A Perfect Pool Picture in Maldives; See Pics

Earlier, Kareena, Saif and Taimur were snapped enjoying the stunning white-sand beaches of Maldives before Soha and her family joined them.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 1:50 PM IST
Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Soha, Kunal, Inaaya Pose for A Perfect Pool Picture in Maldives; See Pics
(Photo credit: Soha Ali Khan Instagram handle)
Loading...
While some of us might still be struggling with Monday blues, trying to cope up with the fact that an entire work-week lies ahead, the Khans and Kemmus aren't dealing with any such grim thoughts. In fact, they are having a ball of a time in Maldives.

In a recent picture, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and the two star kids Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Naumi Kemmu can be seen together, enjoying some pool-time, away from the hectic schedules of daily life.

The two gorgeous moms, Kareena and Soha, look sizzling hot dressed in bikinis, while the men hold the two kids who seem to be thoroughly enjoying their time in the pool.

In the picture, while everyone else including Inaaya are looking into the camera for the perfect click, a playful Taimur is trying hard to get away from his dad’s arms.

Take a look.

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



In another picture posted by Soha on social media, Kareena can be seen dressed in a bright pink bikini teamed with a long shrug, no makeup , hair left open, holding Saif's hand as the two pose for the camera.

Take a look.

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



In yet another picture shared by Soha on her Instagram handle, Kareena and Kunal can be seen engaging in a colour session with the two kids.

Take a look.

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Earlier, Kareena, Saif and Taimur were snapped enjoying the stunning white-sand beaches of Maldives before Soha and her family joined them.

Take a look.


| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
