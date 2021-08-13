Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's Second Son Jehangir Spotted by Paparazzi for the First Time

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child Jeh Or Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year. Although she shares some glimpses of the little one on social media, the couple has been keen on keeping their newborn’s face hidden from the paparazzi, following Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma‘s decision to keep their child away from the spotlight and social media. However, the shutterbugs finally caught a glimpse of Jeh’s face as his parents stepped out.

A video shared by a Bollywood paparazzo on Instagram shows Saif carrying Jeh as he steps out of his car before immediately stepping indoors. However, that short moment was enough to capture Jeh’s side face who looks absolutely adorable just like his elder brother Taimur. Later Kareena looks at the camera and waves. Take a look at the video here:

Fans took to the comment section to drop several emojis as they were excited at his first paparazzi spotting.

Kareena recently launched her debut book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy Bible, where she chronicled her pregnancy journey and experiences. Filled with useful tips and anecdotes, the book serves as the ultimate guide for all expecting mothers. After it was revealed in the book that her son has been named Jehangir, the celebrity couple once again found themselves amid trolling over their children’s names. Breaking her silence on the issue, she said, “I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity. Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating."

“That’s just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating’. There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she added.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, which is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

