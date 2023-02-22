Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, turned two on Tuesday. The actors hosted an intimate party to celebrate the little munchkin's birthday with family and close friends. Along with Kareena Kapoor, Jeh's aunts Soha and Saba Pataudi also shared some glimpses of his poolside birthday bash on their social media handles. It took place on the terrace of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's home. In a video shared by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan seem to have a joyful conversation.

A young boy kicked a balloon, which flew high into the sky. Karisma Kapoor, who was standing near Soha, is seen recording the balloon slowly vanishing into the sky. Later, she turns around and smiles at Soha. The party area was decorated with party banners and colourful balloons. Soha hilariously captioned the video, “In case you see any unidentified objects in the sky tonight, now you know." Soha also posted a picture featuring herself with her siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. “Kin," she captioned the image.

Saba Ali Khan also gave us a little sneak peek into the birthday bash. Saba shared a video of Jehangir blowing out candles on a cake as Kareena Kapoor hold him in her arms. The birthday cake was decorated with the tag - 'Happy Birthday, Our Darling Jeh Baba' written on it. Later in the video, Kareena is seen with Jeh in her arms, and Saif holding Taimur Ali Khan close to him as they pose for a family picture. Saba captioned the post, “Happy memories. Jehjaan turns 2! Mahsha'Allah."

Saif wore a peach T-shirt and pants for the occasion. Kareena was spotted wearing a white T-shirt and denims. Taimur was dressed in a black tee and white pants, while the birthday boy, Jeh, was dressed in a blue tee and khaki pants.

Kareena also shared some pictures from the party on her Instagram Stories. In a photo, Saif and Taimur are seen posing for the camera in front of the party banner. She thanked the decorator and wrote, “Thank you for the fabulous setup."

Kareena also dedicated a post to her “Jeh baba" on his birthday. She shared some unseen pictures of Jeh where he looks in a grumpy mood, refusing to leave his mother’s lap.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh on February 21 in 2021.

