Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif and Taimur Enjoy Vacation in Maldives; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan enjoy a beach vacay in Maldives.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2018, 4:02 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif and Taimur Enjoy Vacation in Maldives; See Pics
(Image courtesy: Representative Image/ Viral Bhayani)
Despite their busy schedules, like any other doting parents, both actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan too make time for their little boy Taimur Ali Khan.

The trio have often been spotted together on casual outings. Taimur has been snapped enjoying a game of badminton with dad Saif, going out and about in the city with gorgeous mommy Kareena and also visiting her on sets.

In fact, in the words of Kareena herself, the two make extra efforts to ensure that either of them, Saif or her, are with Taimur on most occasions. But given their hectic schedules and frequent travel, it is less than often that the three get time to spend together. Probably one reason why when the parents find time they head out for a vacation with their little munchkin to spend some quality time.

Recent pictures of Kareena, Saif and Taimur from their vacation in Maldives is proof that the three make for the perfect family eager to spend time with one another.

A happy Saif posed for the shutterbugs when he landed on the Maldivian land, while Taimur can be seen enjoying a sound sleep in her nanny's arms.

In another photograph that has surfaced on the Internet, all three -- Kareena, Saif and Taimur -- can be seen ejoyingtheir holiday to the fullest.

Take a look.





Earlier, the trio were snapped at the airport, heading to board a late night flight.

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimurfc) on



On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in multi-starrer Takht, directed by Karan Johar.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
