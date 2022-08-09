CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#NitishKumar#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Movies » Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Gets More Scripts Offered But Her Boys Need Her More
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Gets More Scripts Offered But Her Boys Need Her More

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2022, 17:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a mother to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. (Photo: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a mother to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. (Photo: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared that signing three movies will mean staying away from the house for 200 days, which is something she does not wish to do for now.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Prior to this, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. In a recent interview, Kareena opened up about how she gets a lot many scripts offered but she is unable work upon them all. She also expressed a desire to do approximately five films in a year.

“You know actors like, they have been so brave also. Yes of course, I got married, and I continued to work, and people were like your career won’t go anywhere, lots of them (told me that). That’s fine, but I think the mindset of directors and producers, like today I have in fact more scripts than I was offered even pre-marriage, and I don’t actually have time to read them. But I have, and I wish I could do like 5 films in a year,” Kareena told Pinkvilla.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 09, 2022, 17:09 IST
last updated:August 09, 2022, 17:09 IST