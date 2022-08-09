Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Gets More Scripts Offered But Her Boys Need Her More

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Prior to this, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. In a recent interview, Kareena opened up about how she gets a lot many scripts offered but she is unable work upon them all. She also expressed a desire to do approximately five films in a year.

“You know actors like, they have been so brave also. Yes of course, I got married, and I continued to work, and people were like your career won’t go anywhere, lots of them (told me that). That’s fine, but I think the mindset of directors and producers, like today I have in fact more scripts than I was offered even pre-marriage, and I don’t actually have time to read them. But I have, and I wish I could do like 5 films in a year,” Kareena told Pinkvilla.

<b>Latest News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>