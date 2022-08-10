Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Son Taimur Gets Rattled With Paparazzi Attention: He’s Just Five and a Half

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are proof that you don’t necessarily need to debut in Bollywood to enjoy a huge fan base. The star kids- who are five and one respectively, enjoy huge popularity and are paparazzi favorites. The shutterbugs never fail to capture them when they are out with their parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. But how does their mother feel about so much paparazzi’s attention on her kids? In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she doesn’t stop the paparazzi from clicking pictures but they should understand where to draw the line.

Talking to ETimes, the actress said, “As much as they should learn to respect us, I can’t constantly keep telling them the same thing. And I think they should also have a certain kind of respect, as we give them a lot of respect. I’m not stopping them from taking any pictures of my kids. So they should understand there is also a line that has to be drawn. So when you get your pictures of them coming out from the airport or wherever constantly clicking them is something that I don’t like. But I think they’ve kind of understood that. So we have this equation with the paparazzi. I think they also respect the fact that we have given them that picture, so now they can back off. I really appreciate the fact that they do that.”

The actress added that Taimur doesn’t like the spotlight. “The idea is that his parents are famous. He tells me that you and abba are famous but why do they like taking my pictures. Because I am not famous. And I told him that yes you’re not famous, you are no one; so he is still figuring that why they’re taking his pictures. Of course, he gets a little rattled, he’s just five and a half and he’s been constantly clicked but we’ve also been open about it because I can’t go and stop it. Everybody looks at him like a star. But he’s not a star, he’s an innocent kid, he has no idea about it as long as he gets to live his life,” the actress shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is eagerly waiting for the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The Forrest Gump remake will hit the silver screen on August 11. It also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh among others.

