Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Working with Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab was 'Sisterhood'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the top leading ladies of Bollywood, has said she did not mind signing Udta Punjab despite Alia Bhatt having a more "powerful" role.

On her radio show What Women Want, the actress shared having no inhibitions. “I think working with Alia in Udta Punjab was sisterhood. In fact, her role was so powerful that actually I was like, ‘This is epic.’ Not for once did I ever flinch or think that should I do the film or not. I said I’ll be like the perfect foil to it. We just did the film together,” Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

On the same lines, Kareena appreciated how actresses have been sharing positive feedback and exchanging compliments through social media. "There is one thing that I love about social media. I like the way actresses nowadays congratulate and praise one another on their work, and sometimes even share each other’s work. I think that’s huge,” she said.

“I do make it a point to message my fellow female actors when I like their work. The last female colleague who I sent a message of support was...of course, I have sent messages to Alia or Katrina (Kaif) or whenever I genuinely like somebody’s work,” she added.

Kareena is currently enjoying her quarantine due to the Coronavirus lockdown. After making her Instagram debut recently, she has been keeping her fans updated with her routine, and even sharing sneak peeks of Taimur's painting and gardening sessions with dad Saif Ali Khan.

