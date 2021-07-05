Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Glimpse of Taimur’s ‘Green’ Meal on Instagram

Consuming nutritious food is the key to stay fit and in shape. Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows this and follows this to the tee. She also makes sure that her little one, Taimur Ali Khan also eats a healthy diet. The leading lady recently shared a picture of his Sunday meal on her Instagram story. Along with the picture, she wrote that her son likes green vegetables. The picture consisted of an Italian dish that was served with beans and capsicum. The dinner looks nothing less than a treat for one’s taste buds, not to forget the healthy dose of colours on the plate.

Kareena often shares Taimur’s activities on Instagram — he’s often been seen either drawing or practising pottery. Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan know a trick or two on keeping their young one engaged throughout the day and also enhance his creativity through various activities.

The actress was recently spotted celebrating elder sister Karisma Kapoor's birthday. Karisma marked the occasion by cutting a cake at midnight with her loved ones in attendance. Kareena made the event even more special by posting a reel consisting of many memories and pictures on her Instagram handle to wish her elder sister. The beautiful Kapoor sisters were also spotted at father Randhir Kapoor’s house warming ceremony in Bandra along with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Karisma and Kareena both looked stunning in ethnic wear.

It was earlier this year when Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a son. The power couple is yet to reveal their younger son’s name. Following Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s decision to protect their daughter’s identity, Saifeena too have tried their best to keep their newborn baby’s identity hidden from the media. However, Kareena has often given glimpses of her baby on social media, without revealing his face.

