Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a 'Sun-kissed' Picture With an Unmissable Caption

Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with a sun-kissed photograph of herself.

Ever since she has made her debut on Instagram, Kareena keeps sharing a glimpse of her day to day life. On Sunday, the "Veere Di Wedding" actress shared a photograph of herself, where the sun rays are adding glow to her face.

"Girls just wanna have sun," Kareena captioned the image.



The photograph currently has over 2,33,624 likes on the photo-sharing website.

In an earlier interview, the actress had shared she would never come on the social app since she was a very private person.

"I know my fan clubs also have some 6-7 million followers. There are lots of fans who are running them. I can say that there'll be an official page which I will do at some point. But it will be run by somebody. It will only officially be about my work and will have updates about my films, but no personal stuff. It'll have one or two personal pictures from our family holiday, but nothing more than that. Saif and I always give out one picture from our family holiday anyway", she was quoted.

On the acting front, Kareena is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. An official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, the film is set to release on Christmas this year.

She also starred in her recent release Angrezi Medium, where she teamed up with actor Irrfan Khan for the first time. The movie also stars Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie's box office, however, has been hit by the Corona pandemic. Due to the theatres being shut down across India starting today at midnight, the film's director Homi Adajania said that the makers shall re-release the movie when it's "safe to do so."

Follow @News18Movies for more