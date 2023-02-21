Kareena Kapoor Khan’s youngest son Jeh is celebrating his second birthday today. On his special day, the proud mommy took a trip down memory lane and shared a couple of photos from her shooting days, where Jeh doesn’t seem to be leaving his mother’s lap.

Revisiting the days from her London shoot, Kareena wrote, “Doesn’t want to leave my lap… this situation will soon reverse ♥️ I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son ♥️ Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 ♥️ Forever and more ♥️.”

Jeh’s ‘masi’ Karisma Kapoor was also not far behind Kareena in wishing the little munchkin. She shared yet another photo of Jeh sitting on her lap and wrote, “All tied up #herecomes2 Happy birthday to my J baba love you mostest ❤️❤️"

Apart from being a stellar actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a loving mother to kids Taimur and Jeh. Time and again, the actress has spoken about being a working mother, balancing both worlds and sharing parenting responsibilities with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Earlier in a conversation with Variety about her upcoming projects, the actor was asked about she maintains her work-life balance. She shared, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.” She also added that their staff also help them a lot.

Speaking about her hectic schedule dividing duties, Kareena talked about the time when she was shooting for Hansal’s series, Saif was at home taking care of the kids. Now that Saif is out for shoot, she will be in home till March. “And then after that, he finishes and stays home, and then I go into The Crew. It’s a lot of meticulous planning, but if you’re well-planned, I think you can achieve it,” the actress added.

The actress also opened on realizing that her kids only expect quality time with them and not quantity. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction, because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Tabu and Hansal Mehta’s untitled horror project.

