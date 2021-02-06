Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares 'Amazing' Pic of Taimur and Inaaya, Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Get Captured

Going by Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post, it seems Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu had a fun swimming pool session on Saturday.

The actress took to her social media to share an adorable photograph of her son Taimur and daughter of her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. The two toddlers were all smiles as they looked into the camera wearing white bathrobes. In the background, the picture also captured Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan and Inaaya's father Kunal Kemmu.

Captioning the post, Kareena put some food inspired word play into use and wrote, "Aren't they just a-maize-in? PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either."

Her celeb friends and fans have left heart emojis on the adorable photo, including fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Vikram Phadnis. One of Kareena's closest friends, Amrita Arora, also left a heart for the two adorable star kids. Taimur's captivating smile was also praised, as one fan commented, "Look at Tim's smile."

Kareena will soon be welcoming her second child with husband Saif. The 40-year-old actress is nine-months pregnant and her due date is this month. However, Bebo has made sure that she keeps herself busy even during her pregnancy. In her earlier post the actress had shared a behind the scenes glimpse of her upcoming project. The mom-to-be looked graceful and calm in a turquoise-coloured outfit as she embraced her baby bump.

Captioning the post, Kareena mentioned that although she is nine months pregnant, she is still going strong and has no plans of giving up her work life. The post has received over three million views as fans commented with positive messages.

Saif and Kareena have moved to her new house as they await the delivery of their second child. Kareena has already given her fans a peek into her new house. It is across the street from her old home and is much larger in size, with a room for Taimur as well.