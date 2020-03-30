Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Another Painting by Her 'In-house Picasso' Taimur, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Although Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently joined Instagram, she knows how to create buzz on social media. Kareena has once again caught the attention of her fans by sharing another painting by her son Taimur Ali Khan, whom she lovingly credits as the "in-house Picasso".

Posting the piece of art on Instagram, she wrote, "Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries."

As soon as she shared the painting, her followers could not resist themselves from commenting on the post. While many users dropped heart emojis, some wrote, "awww."

Praising Taimur's skill, one user said the three-year-old is good at it. Another follower called him a smart kid. Few people also termed the star kid an artist.

The Veere Di Wedding actress, a few days ago, shared the first drawing by her son. Putting out the painting on Instagram Stories, she wrote, "The world is your ice-cream my love. #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries." The painting looked like an ice cream tilted at some angle.

Kareena had earlier posted a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur gardening in the balcony. Posting the picture, she wrote a caption that read, "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew."

The actress also shared one more picture of Saif and Taimur in which the father-son duo can be seen in bathrobes. Putting out the image, Kareena urged people to be safe and stay indoors to keep coronavirus at bay.