Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Appreciation Post for 'Beta' Jehangir as He Tries to Stand Up on His Own

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is the proud mother of two kids- Taimur Ali Khana and Jehangir Ali Khan and the actress never miss an opportunity to appreciate her little munchkins on social media. Her youngest son, whom she welcomed in February this year is growing quickly according to the mother, and it makes her proud. On Thursday morning, Bebo took to Instagram to share a photo of little Jeh trying to stand up on his own. In the photo, his face is not visible but it shows how he is trying to get up without anyone’s help. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “It’s the toes that do it for me😍😍#mera beta#time is flying♥️"

Her sister Karisma Kapoor commented ‘J baba ❤️’ and their good industry friend, designer Manish Malhotra appreciated him by leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier in the week, she had shared an appreciation post for her elder son Taimur where she said how he fixes his mother’s mood swings. She uploaded a video of Taimur swinging from what seemed to be the terrace of her house. In the boomerang, Tim can be seen smiling cutely at the camera while enjoying his time on the swing.

Sharing it, Kareena wrote, “He fixed my mood swings 😉💁🏻‍♀️💙"

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. After several delays owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Aamir and Kareena’s film finally locked Baisakhi, April 14th, 2022 for its release date. The film, originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, was supposed to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.