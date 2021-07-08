Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Beautiful Pics from Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Celebration

The Kapoor family has awarded some fabulous and legendary actors to the Hindi film industry. The fam-jams by the Kapoors are lavish and there is no doubt over the fun that these gathering bring along. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the younger daughter of Randhir and Babita Kapoor, recently gave us a glimpse of one such reunion. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram handle, featuring Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The sisters looked absolutely adorable while posing together for the picture. Kareena summed up this beauty with just a caption, "Sisters."

Both Karisma and Riddhima were quick to reply to this post, sending emojis to express their love. The snap also received appreciation from their fans and friends. Needless to say, the three women look absolutely gorgeous in the best of their looks. While Kareena has chosen a brown coat over black bralette, Karisma is wearinga casual green, pink and white sweatshirt. It appears that the picture was clicked during Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations from last night. It was her 63rd birthday celebration. The Kapoor family assembled together to celebrate the day, where the Bhatt family was also in presence.

While Kareena and Karisma are daughters to Babita and Randir Kapoor,Riddhima is their cousin and daughter of Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor. To wish her aunt Neetu on the special day, Kareena shared a black and white picture of the veteran with her husband Rishi. The duo look adorably cute as two youngsters.

The actress also shared a glimpse of their gathering in the evening, with the caption, "We are Family." The post in Instagram Stories featured Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, in addition to Bhatt family and the Kapoors.

Neetu looked adorable standing beside her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara for the click.

