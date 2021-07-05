Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Bhoot Police First Look, Saif Ali Khan Appears as Vibhooti

The first look of Bhoot Police, a horror comedy starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, has been revealed. Arjun shared the poster featuring Saif’s character posing with a staff in a rather eerie setting, with a smirk on his face. “Don’t fear the paranormal and feel ‘Saif’ with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," Arjun captioned the image. The same post was shared by Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, as the actor himself is not on social media.

Bhoot Police, also starring Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, was previously scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10 this year. But producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed in June that the film will open digitally. Speaking to The Times of India, Taurani mentioned that he had no option since theatres will not be opening before November 2021.

He further mentioned that the way things are going, it is still going to take a lot of time to get back to old times. The news only goes on to show how the pandemic has affected several businesses, especially the entertainment industry that has been trying to get back to its feet since 2020.

Bhoot Police is directed by Pawan Kripalani, and will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures.

