Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Childhood Memory with Sister Karisma to Seek Support for UNICEF Campaign

Kareena Kapoor Khan is urging her followers to support the #ChildhoodChallenge by sharing their happiest childhood memories and donate to UNICEF India the amount equal to the year they were born in. Kareena posted a throwback photo from her childhood, with sister Karisma Kapoor, as a happy memory to promote the campaign.

The photo showed the Kapoor sisters dressed in similar clothes, eating at some event. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Some of my happiest memories are from my childhood, which shaped me into what I am today. But that's not so for many children around the world who miss out on a safe, healthy and happy childhood. The #COVID-19 pandemic is only going to make it worse.

"UNICEF is providing urgent and lifesaving support for vulnerable children. I have seen their work and have donated to support their cause of saving precious lives. Join me and support the #ChildhoodChallenge by sharing your happiest childhood memories and donate to @unicefindia the amount equal to the year you were born in. By taking part in this challenge you can help avoid a lasting crisis for children."

A day before, Kareena had posted more throwback moments with Karisma since it was her birthday. She wished her sister with the caption, "To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! ❤ May our morning phone chats last forever ❤"

Kareena and Karisma have a considerable age gap but are bonded like best friends. They never miss a chance to be part of all important occasions in each other's lives.

