Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Cousin Riddhima Sahni's Childhood Pic with Raj Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share an unseen throwback picture from her and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's childhood with grandpa Raj Kapoor as Riddhima turned 40 on September 15. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Sister sledge. Happy birthday beautiful Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial (sic).”

In the picture, little Bebo and Riddhima can be seen sitting in grandpa Raj Kapoor’s lap while Karisma can be seen hugging him. As the picture refresh their childhood memories, Riddhima was quick to drop a comment to Bebo’s post and wrote, “Aww thank you Bebo. @KareenaKapoorKhan love you (sic)."

This adorable throwback picture gives a glimpse of sisters’ strong bond that they have been sharing since their childhood. Karisma also reposted the same picture with a witty caption. She wrote, ”Bebo can you please wake up? Oh that goes for me too #family #Repost (sic).”

The actress also shared a couple of photos with Riddhima on Instagram and wrote, "Happy 40th birthday! so glad we got to celebrate with you! @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #birthdaywishes #family #cousins #happybirthday #familytime (sic)."

Karisma and Kareena also shared pictures from the celebration on their Instagram stories. The Kapoors gathered at Neetu Kapoor’s house to celebrate Riddhima’s 40th birthday. Bebo’s husband Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt also joined the celebration.

Riddhima is showered with love and best wishes from family and friends. Several other Bollywood celebs also took to social media to wish the birthday girl.

Meanwhile, Bebo is also gearing up for her 40th birthday in the coming week on September 21. It seems like this month is going to be the birthday month for Kapoors.